Menu
Login
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle.
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle. Contributed
News

Woman killed crossing busy beachside road

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:46 PM

AN ELDERLY woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle at Banksia Beach on Bribie Island.

The Banksia Beach 76-year-old was crossing Seaside Drive at 3.45pm on Monday when she was hit by a dual-cab utility.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was later transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

She died early this morning.

The 56-year-old driver of the utility was not physically injured.

Police are appealing for any witness to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the lady walking prior to the crash to contact them.

Queensland Police forensic crash unit officers are investigating.

banksia beach bribie island fatal crash forensic crash unit qps royal brisbane and women's hospital sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Noosa and Peregian nippers in the swim

    Noosa and Peregian nippers in the swim

    News Noosa nippers swim for it down Peregian way too

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:05 PM
    Fresh take on hair

    Fresh take on hair

    News Local product is mint for your hair

    Local Partners