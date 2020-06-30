Cyclist killed outside major hospital

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal accident outside the RBWH at Herston. Picture: Tobias Jurss-Lewis

UPDATE: A WOMAN has been killed after she was hit by a truck outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston this morning.

Police say the woman was riding a bicyle along O'Connell Terrace towards Bowen Bridge Rd when the incident occurred about 7.30.

Brisbane Regional Duty Officer Inspector Sean Cryer said police were looking at the hospital's CCTV footage of the area of the accident.

"It shows the truck (but) it doesn't exactly show the incident," Insp Cryer said.

"We're working through that ... we're unable to determine exactly what happened at this moment in time."

Insp. Cryer said the driver of the truck, a man in his 60s, was incredibly distressed.

"He's currently being treated by the ambulance service ... we have yet to speak to him."

Insp. Cryer urged any witnesses who haven't come forward to contact Crime Stoppers'.

Traffic is still heavy around the scene of the crash and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police have closed Bowen Bridge Rd at O'Connell Terrace at Herston after the incident occurred about 7.30 this morning.

Motorists are asked to avoid Bowen Bridge Road at Herston due to a serious traffic incident. Delays expected, seek alt route if possible. #qldtraffic #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/RRLwjZTAuk — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 29, 2020

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash occurred "right outside the (Royal Brisbane and Women's) Hospital".

The woman was crossing the road when the incident occurred.

A woman has been killed while crossing the road outside the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at Herston. Picture: Rosanna Kingsun/Twitter

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the crash.

There are major delays for inbound commuters, with congestion back to Kedron.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman killed crossing road outside hospital