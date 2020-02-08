Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman killed in horror minivan crash

8th Feb 2020 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash in Redland Bay overnight has left one woman dead and others injured.

Police have confirmed that about 11pm on Friday night a utility travelling south on Serpentine Creek Rd hit the back of a sedan travelling in the same direction.

The collision caused the ute to veer into the path of a minivan travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, a 36-year-old Redland Bay woman, died at the scene, while the people in the other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward, as the Forensic Crash Unit continues its investigations.

brisbane fatal crash redlands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Notable artist an Art After Dark ‘drawcard’

        Notable artist an Art After Dark ‘drawcard’

        News An award-winning artist will bring his ‘magic touch’ to Noosa’s popular Art After Dark session.

        ‘Never going back’: What tourists are saying about Noosa

        premium_icon ‘Never going back’: What tourists are saying about Noosa

        News GOODS, BADS and UGLIES: Noosa tourists give their honest feedback.

        Kelly drops in for ‘air shot’ at major surfing comp

        premium_icon Kelly drops in for ‘air shot’ at major surfing comp

        News A Noosa surfer is looking to throw a few ‘aerial manoeuvres’ this weekend after his...

        Why social media influencer turned down the big bucks

        premium_icon Why social media influencer turned down the big bucks

        News Social media star, Ruby Noosa refuses to trade in her ethics for dollars.