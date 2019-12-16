Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman leads police on adrenaline-pumping pursuit

by Alicia Nally
16th Dec 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman has been charged with multiple offences after being intercepted in an alleged stolen car in Cardwell yesterday.

About 3pm, police in Cardwell spotted a stolen vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

During a dramatic pursuit, stingers were deployed to stop the car and a woman was arrested at the scene.

"The 35-year-old Bungalow resident was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing drug utensils, contravening a direction, and possessing a knife in public," said a Queensland Police Service spokesperson.

She is due to appear in Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
arrest bruce highway car chase police chase stolen car theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor hits back at hinterland funding swipe

        premium_icon Mayor hits back at hinterland funding swipe

        News The Noosa Council election is heating up with Mayor Tony Wellington returning “fire” on a candidate over a hinterland funding dispute.

        Noosa grom in super form nails surf in Coolum

        premium_icon Noosa grom in super form nails surf in Coolum

        News Noosa rising surfing star a winner at Coolum series final for Groms.

        Burger chain’s rapid expansion to 50 outlets

        premium_icon Burger chain’s rapid expansion to 50 outlets

        News Burger chain is planning explosive growth over the next two years

        Pet photos with Santa tops for popularity

        Pet photos with Santa tops for popularity

        News Hardest thing to choose is what they should wear.