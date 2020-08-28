Menu
Woman loses unborn child after denied entry to Qld

by Cormac Pearson
28th Aug 2020 8:48 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM
A woman who was forced to travel to Sydney rather than Brisbane for urgent medical attention for her unborn twins has lost one of the infants.

The family, based in Ballina, were forced to wait 16 hours to get on the flight to Sydney after not being granted an exemption for emergency treatment for the infant in Brisbane.

A grandfather of the baby, Allan Watt, said the family was terribly upset with what has happened.

 

 

"I feel something needs to be done... If I could do anything to help anyone else to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

"They're still unborn, that's why she had to have emergency surgery and so they had to fly her to Sydney because it would take her too long to jump through the hoops to get to Brisbane."

Mr Watt is in Ballina while his wife and daughter are in Sydney dealing with the tragic loss.

"They waited 16 hours at the Lismore Base Hospital before they could get a care flight to Sydney and they got to Sydney at one in the morning and operated on her about six or seven hours later," he said.

"They found out yesterday and went for a scan and the baby was deceased.

"I'm not blaming the Health System in Queensland, the same thing could've happened if they could've gone to the Brisbane Hospital with what's happened to them now, but the fact is it could have made a difference."

Originally published as Woman loses unborn child after denied entry for treatment in Qld

