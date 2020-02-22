Woman murdered in DV stabbing attack

A WOMAN has died after she was stabbed in Pimlico in the early hours of Saturday morning.

About 1am, Townsville police were called to a unit on Granville St after reports a woman had been stabbed.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A 49-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

What appeared to be a bloodstain could be seen on the front of the unit.

A crime scene was established and investigators are on scene.

A 40-year-old man from Mount Isa was arrested and charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence) and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police collect evidence from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

In a statement, police said the relationship between the two was being investigated, but they were known to one another.

The death of the woman comes just three days after Hannah Baxter and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were killed by Rowan Baxter.

Police have charged a Mount Isa man with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, was shocked to hear about the fatal stabbing at Pimlico and described the incident as "terrible".

The neighbour, who had lived next door to the unit for 19 years, said police had been called to the unit complex a number of times in the past.

"I've called the police on one occasion when we heard really loud banging and banging because I was concerned for their welfare," the neighbour said.