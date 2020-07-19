Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Breaking

Woman pulled from water in Whitsundays jetski incident

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS helped pull a woman in her 30s out of the water at Airlie Beach after a jetski incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am Sunday.

 

She was treated for a minor leg injury, which is suspected to be a sprained ankle, he said.

She was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, he said.

abell point marina airlie beach editors picks proserpine hospital qas queensland ambulance service whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        premium_icon Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        News The $2.4 million Noosa River oyster ecosystem restoration project is now a done deal after plenty of council debate.

        Top 10 suburbs searched as safe havens

        Top 10 suburbs searched as safe havens

        Property Overseas expats buying in Australia to escape COVID-19

        ‘Mass exodus’: Farmer calls on public support amid crisis

        premium_icon ‘Mass exodus’: Farmer calls on public support amid crisis

        News Maleny Dairies’ Ross Hopper urges customers to pay farmers what their products are...

        Tourists enticed to enter the virus-free biosphere

        premium_icon Tourists enticed to enter the virus-free biosphere

        Travel Tourism Noosa is looking to take full advantage of the first direct flights from...