POLICE ASSAULT: A woman has been charged in Rockhampton for assaulting a police officer.
Crime

Woman pulls screwdriver on police during scuffle

Maddelin McCosker
by
20th Oct 2018 1:52 PM

A woman is facing assault police charges after threatening an officer with a screwdriver during an altercation in Rockhampton this morning.

Police came upon the 38-year-old woman on the corner of Musgrave and Charles St around 7 am.

When police came across the woman she was in possession of a screwdriver and was threatening violence against the officers.

During an altercation with police where they attempted to disarm her, she shoved one of the officers into a telephone box and tried to bite that officer.

No one was seriously injured during the altercation and police later charged the woman for assaulting a police officer.

