Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

