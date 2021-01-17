Woman ‘seduces’ stepson, has his baby

A weight-loss influencer who ditched her husband for her stepson has given birth to his baby.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, became lovers with Vladimir "Vova" Shavyrin, 21, last year while he returned to the family home during a break from university.

Dad Alexey Shavyrin has since divorced Ms Balmasheva, who has now married his son, The Sun reports.

The new couple shared photos of the baby wrapped up in a swaddle on Saturday, with mum saying "dad does not want to show our daughter yet".

The baby is Ms Balmasheva's fifth child, after she and her ex husband adopted four children, including her youngest, who has Down syndrome.

Her adopted children remain with her ex husband, after a court denied her any parental rights, according to Vesti.

Marina Balmasheva cosies up with her stepson.

Proud stepmum, Marina Balmasheva showing off her baby bump.



Mr Shavyrin, 45, said his ex-wife had "seduced my son".

"They were not shy to have sex while I was at home," he said. "I would have forgiven her cheating - if it wasn't my son.

"She was running to my son's bed from our bedroom when I was sleeping …

"After that, she would come back and lay in bed with me as if nothing had happened."

Meanwhile, canny Ms Balmasheva has insisted on a prenup with her toy boy to make sure she keeps all her money and assets should he divorce her.

She has known him since he was seven, gushing about "the most charming blue-eyes in the world".

Marina Balmasheva with her stepson's dad Alexey Shavyrin several years ago.

Marina Balmasheva showing photos of her before (left) and after (right) plastic surgery to make her attractive to her step son whom she lusted after.

Soon after her cosmetic makeover she was hopping in and out of bed with him.

The Russian blogger - with more than half a million followers - admitted she had cosmetic surgery to make herself more alluring to her stepson.

She revealed her before and after pictures, explaining she underwent abdominoplasty a year ago to remove excess skin after losing weight.

Then she had a face and neck lift, followed by blepharoplasty and Botox on her forehead.

She said: "So many people tell me to use makeup - make lashes, and curl my pubic hair - because of my young husband.

Marina with her stepson when he was younger.

"But there is one thing - he fell in love with me with all my scars from plastic surgeries, cellulite, excessive skin and personality."

Ms Balmasheva told her followers: "Did I have regrets that I destroyed the family? Both yes and no.

"I was ashamed that I killed the stability of 'mum and dad'.

"Did I want to return to my ex? No. Do I feel anger and hatred to him? Not any longer."

Ms Balmasheva was originally in a relationship with Vladimir's father, where they adopted five kids together.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Woman 'seduces' stepson, has his baby