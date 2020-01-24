Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.
NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.
News

Woman's serious facial injuries after horse kick

Melanie Whiting
24th Jan 2020 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious facial injuries after she was kicked in the face by a horse near Nebo this afternoon.

The 27-year-old contract musterer suffered concussion and serious lacerations to her face and chin in the accident which happened just after midday.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 1pm and flew direct to a roadside adjacent to the cattle property she was working on, 50km southwest of Nebo.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

The woman was conscious but unable to tell the rescue helicopter doctor or paramedic how the incident happened or how she came to be on the road between two paddocks.

She was treated and transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the third serious incident RACQ CQ Rescue has attended involving animals on a cattle property this month.

RACQ CQ Rescue completed 689 tasks in 2019, making it the busiest year on record in the service's 24 year history.

breaking news editors picks horse mackay racq cq rescue nebo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        premium_icon Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        Whats On The Sunshine Coast will again host the Australian Body Art Festival this year, as the event reveals its 2020 theme.

        International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        premium_icon International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        News Some of the world’s best female cricketers will converge on Noosa next month, in...

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        News ‘Child’s play can set them up for life’: centre to hold open day for entire...

        Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        premium_icon Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        Weather There’s more rain and storms set to hit the Sunshine Coast with the Bureau of...