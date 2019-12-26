Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
News

Woman seriously injured in farming accident

26th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, aged in her sixties, after she was injured in a farming accident earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, in the Western Downs region, at 8.30am.

Once at the scene, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the woman for a serious lower limb injury.

She was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service toowoomba emergency western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bins overflowing from Christmas? We’re here to help ...

        Bins overflowing from Christmas? We’re here to help ...

        News Extra bin collections available in Noosa upon request.

        Cops drive home beach safety message

        Cops drive home beach safety message

        News Police are urging motorists to be vigilant about road safety while driving on the...

        Fraser ‘saviour’ to receive special honour

        premium_icon Fraser ‘saviour’ to receive special honour

        News FIDO founder to be honoured with memorial lecture.

        Micah makes a late arrival on Christmas Day

        premium_icon Micah makes a late arrival on Christmas Day

        News This Christmas Day baby born into a family with lots of hands to hold him