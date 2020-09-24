Woman sets petrol on fire outside Coast hotel

Police are looking for a Coast woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside the Landsborough Hotel. Picture: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside a Coast hotel.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a woman poured petrol from a Coke can outside the Landsborough Pub and set it alight on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant said the alleged attempted arson was not successful and the hotel was still open for business.

It is unknown what the motivation of the woman was.

Police are working to identify the woman.

The hotel has declined to comment on the incident.