Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman during a terrifying attack just metres from her home.
Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman during a terrifying attack just metres from her home.
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted on driveway while taking bins out

7th Jan 2020 5:47 PM

A woman has been sexually assaulted in front of her home while taking out a rubbish bin at Murray Bridge.

The woman was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male about 12.30am on Tuesday.

A second man nearby called out to the offender and he walked off. He was last seen heading north on Joyce St.

The suspect is described as caucasian, average in height and build and was wearing a white hooded jumper with the hood pulled up.

The hood was possibly covering a peaked cap. He was also wearing dark or black shiny parachute or nylon pants.

Detectives are searching the area for potential witnesses and CCTV of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

People driving in the vicinity of Joyce St about the time of the attack are asked to check dashcam footage they may have captured.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

crime sexual assault violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

        premium_icon Barleyshakes to kick off eastern tour

        News Fresh off the back of Woodford Folk Festival, this Irish-inspired band are set to have the audience on their feet this weekend.

        Autistic volunteer grabs life with both hands

        premium_icon Autistic volunteer grabs life with both hands

        News ‘They need me all the time because I am the strongest person here.’

        Candidate, Mayor bulldoze opposing road claims

        premium_icon Candidate, Mayor bulldoze opposing road claims

        News Road funding stoush digs deeper as candidate attacks council

        How Noosa can help towards bushfire disaster

        How Noosa can help towards bushfire disaster

        News As parts of Australia continue to burn, here are some of the best ways you can...