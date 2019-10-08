Woman sickened by messages on plane

The messages were sent on a system that allows passengers to communicate.

A STUNNED legal expert on sexual harassment has revealed how she was bombarded with vile messages by strangers on her Virgin Atlantic seat screen.

Jessica Van Meir was horrified when pervy passengers targeted her using the plane's chat system, which allows travellers to communicate on-board.

The Cambridge University graduate was called a "tidy babe" by one passenger sat nine rows away, while another wrote: "Welcome to Hell."

Jessica Van Meir was targeted by strangers on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

A traveller branding himself "bid d**k swinger" winked in response to the sick messages.

But Jessica, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, shut them down by replying: "I work for a law firm that specialises in online sexual harassment. Enjoy being reported to Virgin."

The legal expert, who works for legal firm McAllister Olivarius in Maidenhead, Berks, tweeted about the ordeal on Twitter.

She shared images of the messages, writing: "I was on a Virgin Atlantic flight, and I unexpectedly received these sexually harassing messages on my screen.

"I was in 55C. The flight attendants were helpful and dealt with it swiftly. Have any other women had this happen to them?"

She added: "Virgin Atlantic, you should probably take measures to prevent this from happening by flagging specific language and putting in place a reporting function on the chat to report abusive users."

Jessica told the passengers she works for a law firm specialising in sexual harassment.

The "seat-to-seat" system gives passengers an opportunity to message each other on-board while playing games on the screens in front of them.

It can also be used to order drinks, a snack or an in-flight meal.

But Virgin has now said it will review the system to avoid passengers sending unsolicited messages.

A spokesperson said: "We were extremely concerned to hear of the incident reported on-board one of our flights and are investigating as a matter of urgency.

Jessica says Virgin should have a reporting function on the chat to report abusive users.

"We want all of our customers to have the best possible experience when they fly with us and have zero tolerance for any disruptive or inappropriate behaviour.

"We're grateful to our cabin crew who supported our customer following this incident and would like to apologise for the distress caused.

"We are now reviewing our entertainment systems to ensure this does not happen again."

