Menu
Login
News

Woman stabbed in North Mackay altercation

HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night.
HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night. David Nielsen
camilla warner
by

A WOMAN was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital overnight after a stabbing incident at a North Mackay home.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged 40, suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury in the incident at a Desbois Street address around 11.45pm.

He said she was taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital, but her condition was unknown.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the stabbing was a domestic matter and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Topics:  domestic incident mackay base hopsital mackay crime mackay stabbing police investigation stabbing

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A pokie-free pub in the Junction

A pokie-free pub in the Junction

Cornerstone of Noosa pubs in the Junction

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

GAMES EXCITE: Noosville State School welcomes champion cyclist Kristina Clonan ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Noosa.

Commonwealth Games excitement building

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Local Partners