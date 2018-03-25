Woman stabbed in North Mackay altercation

HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night.

HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night. David Nielsen

A WOMAN was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital overnight after a stabbing incident at a North Mackay home.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged 40, suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury in the incident at a Desbois Street address around 11.45pm.

He said she was taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital, but her condition was unknown.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the stabbing was a domestic matter and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.