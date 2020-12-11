A woman tried to sue her boyfriend of eight years for not proposing yet. Picture: iStock

A woman tried to sue her boyfriend of eight years for not proposing yet. Picture: iStock

A woman who had been dating her partner for eight years had enough of waiting for him to propose after he had promised he would one day.

Gertrude Ngoma, of Zambia, was tired of waiting for her boyfriend Herbert Salaliki to finally pop the question, even though he had promised to marry her eventually, Lad Bible reports.

So she decided to take him to court over it, deciding she has waited long enough for a ring on her finger.

The 28-year-old woman has been waiting for a proposal from her boyfriend she’d been dating for eight years. Picture: iStock



The 28-year-old woman told a Zambian court she felt her boyfriend wasn't serious enough about their long-term relationship.

"He has never been serious, that is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future," she told the court.

The pair have a child together and her boyfriend had already organised a dowry payment, but claimed he didn't have the financial security to pay for a wedding yet.

Her boyfriend had paid for a dowry but had not committed to a wedding yet. Picture: Supplied

He told the court he was holding back partly because he didn't believe his girlfriend had given him the attention he thought he deserved.

Because the pair are unmarried, the Zambian court couldn't do much and told the couple to sort out their differences outside of the court.

Originally published as Woman sues boyfriend for not proposing