Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.
News

Woman suffers head injury in Coast crash

Matt Collins
9th Dec 2020 10:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan on Wednesday.

Two crews were on the scene of the crash which occurred on the corner of Regency Rd and Wust Rd at 8am.

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in smash

Fed up mum sticks it to skate park scoundrels

A woman in her 40s suffered a head injury and a male in his 60s sustained neck and chest pain from the crash.

One patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital while the other went to Nambour Hospital.

They were both in a stable condition.

doonan crash injury
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooroy retail, residential boost receives planning ‘tick’

        Premium Content Cooroy retail, residential boost receives planning ‘tick’

        News A Gympie accountant is behind a Cooroy development which proposes to build a shop, offices and four first floor residential units in Diamond St.

        Minutes from catastrophe: How Happy Valley was saved

        Premium Content Minutes from catastrophe: How Happy Valley was saved

        News How Happy Valley was saved from Sunday’s bushfire catastrophe

        Coast mum’s ‘severe’ mental health journey inspires

        Premium Content Coast mum’s ‘severe’ mental health journey inspires

        Health Kat Alexander has spent most of her working life supporting women with mental...

        Add chef’s flair to home cooking for perfect recipe

        Premium Content Add chef’s flair to home cooking for perfect recipe

        Food & Entertainment Celebrity chef Matt Golinski is backing a cookbook inspired by Danish home cooking...