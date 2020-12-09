Woman suffers head injury in Coast crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.

Two people are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan on Wednesday.

Two crews were on the scene of the crash which occurred on the corner of Regency Rd and Wust Rd at 8am.

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in smash

Fed up mum sticks it to skate park scoundrels

A woman in her 40s suffered a head injury and a male in his 60s sustained neck and chest pain from the crash.

One patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital while the other went to Nambour Hospital.

They were both in a stable condition.