Emergency services tend to a female patient in her 50s who fell from a horse Saturday afternoon.
Woman suffers internal injuries in serious Bilo horse fall

kaitlyn smith
30th Aug 2020 9:35 AM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was on Saturday afternoon tasked to a private residence near Biloela following reports a woman had been seriously injured in a horse fall.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm at a property just north east of Biloela, approximately 150km south of Rockhampton.

The female patient, aged in her 50s, was reportedly thrown from her horse after the animal became spooked.

It is understood she suffered suspected internal and upper limb injuries.

QAS first tended to the woman before she was transferred to the care of an in-flight doctor and critical care paramedic.

She was later transferred to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

As of Sunday morning, the woman remains in a stable condition. 

horse fall racq capricorn rescue rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

