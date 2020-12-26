Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

VISION: Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter transports woman after horror Tweed crash
News

Woman suffers ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ after crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
26th Dec 2020 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after a horror Christmas Day crash near the Gold Coast.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the crash scene just south of the New South Wales border around 4.30pm on Friday.

The woman in her 30s suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being trapped in the vehicle for some time.

All emergency services were already on scene when the helicopter arrived.

Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight
Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight

She was treated by NSW paramedics and the LifeFlight team before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident was one of four motor vehicle accidents attended by the helicopter on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile a pedestrian has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a Boxing Day crash in Surfers Paradise.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Cavill Avenue at 8.47am.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman suffers 'multiple traumatic injuries' after horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

        Fishing Get your last minute Christmas feast as muddies are on the move, writes Sunshine Coast fishing guru Scott Hillier.

        QUICK AND CONVENIENT: But are QR codes safe?

        Premium Content QUICK AND CONVENIENT: But are QR codes safe?

        Technology QR codes are as uncomfortable as a giant swab stuck up the nostril.

        Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

        Premium Content Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

        News Your chance to connect with the Christmas spirit

        Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

        Premium Content Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

        News The Light Horse Maleny troop have issued a call-out for more members to keep the...