News

Woman suffers serious injuries in horror overnight head-on

Scott Sawyer
by
23rd Nov 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
A WOMAN has suffered serious injuries after a horror head-on crash overnight.

Critical care paramedics were called to the Sunshine Beach scene at the intersection of Eenie Creek Rd and Ben Lexcen Dr, near the Noosa Athletics Centre, about 8.30pm last night.

A 4WD had reportedly collided head-on with a motorbike.

Queensland Ambulance Service advised three patients were assessed at the scene, with two not requiring further medical treatment.

The third, a woman believed to be aged 20, had suffered serious lower leg and wrist injuries.

She was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

