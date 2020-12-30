Menu
Woman rushed to hospital after single-car crash

Natalie Wynne
30th Dec 2020 8:44 AM
UPDATE:

A woman has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Peachester.

Emergency services were called to Peachester Rd and Julian St at about 8.08am.

The woman, in her 70s, was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Coast involving a woman in her 70s.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Peachester Rd and Julian St at about 8.08am.

A woman is being assessed after the single-vehicle smash but no serious injuries had been reported.

peachester queensland ambulance road accident sunshine coast
