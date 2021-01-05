Woman taken to hospital after slip at Gardners Falls

UPDATE 4.45PM

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after slipping on rocks at Gardners Falls.

Emergency crews were called to Obi Lane at Maleny just after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman had minor head injuries.

She has been taken to the Sunshine Coast University in a stable condition.

EARLIER 3.41PM

Emergency services including the SES have been called in to rescue an injured woman in Maleny.

Crews were called to Gardners Falls at Obi Lane just after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said two crews had been called to assist Queensland Ambulance.

A QAS spokeswoman said the adult female had fallen and hit her head.

She said the woman appears to be in a stable condition.

An SES crew is on the way to assist in carrying the woman to the carpark.