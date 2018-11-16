Woman targeting shoppers with sick scam

SYDNEYSIDERS are being warned to watch out for a woman running a sick scam targeting Bunnings and fast food customers, with dozens of people already left out of pocket.

Resident Dylan Kelaart took to Facebook to share his encounter with the "scumbag" scammer at a Hungry Jacks in Minchinbury on Sunday, warning others not to fall for her sob story.

"This con artist told me a very convincing hard luck story, and with tears in her eyes begged me for some money to help her pay for parking at the Hospital enabling her to see her mother that had apparently just been rushed there," he wrote.

He said she was very convincing and he felt sorry for her so he went to the ATM to get $20 out but when he went to meet her at the Bunnings next door he saw her being given $10 by another stranger.

But he gave her the benefit of the doubt and handed over the money, assuming she had asked someone else because she thought he wouldn't come back.

"I felt good, I was actually quite happy that I helped someone in need, and a 20 was not going to be missed," he said.

Dozens of people have reportedly been scammed by the same woman. Picture: Dylan Kelaart/Facebook

But that happy feeling quickly dissipated when his wife told him she had just run into the same woman running the same scam at St Marys Village shopping centre.

"I was so disgusted," he wrote.

Dozens of other people flooded the comment section of the post to share their own encounters with the woman, with many saying they too fell for her sad story.