A woman has been flown to hospital after the multi-vehicle crash in Rainbow Beach overnight.
Woman trapped in car after Rainbow Beach crash

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A woman is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after she had to be freed from her car following a two-vehicle crash at Rainbow Beach overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to Rainbow Beach Rd at 7.28pm on Saturday, July 18.

On arrival, a woman, in her 60s, was entrapped in a vehicle.

With help from firefighters, the woman was freed and treated for chest, pelvic and sustained spinal injuries.

The woman was flown in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

A man in his 20s and a young boy were transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital.

