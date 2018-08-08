Woman treated after highway rollover

A WOMAN is being assessed for injuries following a single vehicle rollover at Tivoli this morning.

Police say the car crashed near the Kholo Rd exit on the west-bound lanes about 9.40am.

The woman safely exited the vehicle after the crash and paramedics believe she has not sustained any life threatening injuries.

She has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say there are no significant traffic delays as a result of the crash.

Paramedics are on their way to a crash involving a car and truck at Formation St, Carole Park.

The crash was reported just before 10.30am.