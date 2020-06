Paramedics transported a woman to Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.

Paramedics transported a woman to Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.

A WOMAN is being treated for spinal injuries following a crash in Doonan yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics transported a woman in her sixties to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Doonan.

The crash occurred on Lenehans Lane and Eumundi-Noosa Rd just before 2pm on Saturday June 27.

The woman was being treated for neck injury.

She was in a stable condition.