Dina needed surgery after the attack. Picture: 9 News
Pets & Animals

Kangaroo tries to “disembowel” woman as she walks her dog

by Phoebe Loomes
19th Nov 2019 10:28 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

A woman is recovering after she was viciously attacked by a large kangaroo while she walked her dog in regional Victoria.

Dina was released from hospital yesterday after being mauled by a large kangaroo while she walked her dog off its leash at Federation Hill in Wodonga, according to 9 News.

The attack was sparked when her dog chased after the kangaroo, and she ran after the animals to try to stop them fighting.

Dina said she ran up an embankment but then realised she was just metres from the kangaroo. She said she sensed it was panicking, like it was being "attacked on all sides".

"He attacked me from behind and he knocked me to the ground," Dina said.

A woman needed surgery after she was viciously attacked by a kangaroo in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
"He gouged out the back of my leg, I know now if I hadn't turned around, I would probably have been disembowelled."

Dina said the kangaroo then jumped and pounded on her. She said she lay on the ground playing dead until the attack ended.

"I thought, 'This is happening. Just wait until it's over'," Dina said.

She needed surgery for wounds on her leg and 25 stitches on her face.

She said she didn't blame the kangaroo for attacking her.

"I could sense his panic, I really felt for him the poor thing," she said.

Wildlife experts say the best thing to do is try to calmly back away from aggressive kangaroos, which are capable of disembowelling humans and other animals.

Dina is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.

Dina's injuries from the attack. Picture: 9 News
animal attacks dog editors picks kangaroo wildlife

