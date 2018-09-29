Menu
Queensland Police are helping with the search for the missing man.
Woman wakes to find husband missing

by Torny Miller
29th Sep 2018 6:21 AM

THERE is a desperate search on for an elderly man, after his wife woke in the middle of the night to discover he was missing from the Queensland hotel room they were staying in.

Police and local residents have been combing the streets of Banana, south of Rockhampton, after Bob Twigg, 82, went missing overnight.

Mr Twigg's wife woke about 2.45am on Saturday to find that he was not in the hotel room.

Mr Twigg suffers from a medical condition and can become easily confused and disoriented.

He is described as 168cm tall, balding and was last seen wearing blue-striped pyjamas.

Locals are being urged to check their backyards and sheds.

Phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

