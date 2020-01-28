Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

Carlie Walker
by
28th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been winched to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30 yesterday.

It's believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush Sunday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated. 

The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter. 

The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health. 

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital. 

More Stories

Show More
forest maryborough racq lifeflight
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        premium_icon Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        News A surfer has been flown to hospital after he suffered a spinal injury at Noosa Heads yesterday evening.

        ‘Sharp as a tack’: Kleenmaid boss’s unfit claims rejected

        premium_icon ‘Sharp as a tack’: Kleenmaid boss’s unfit claims rejected

        Crime Young became disoriented in a courtroom and was taken to hospital

        Fifth generation school journey 115 years in the making

        premium_icon Fifth generation school journey 115 years in the making

        Education Family marks a milestone as fifth generation begins Prep

        Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        premium_icon Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        News Peak cyclone season starts this weekend, and weather watchers yesterday found a...