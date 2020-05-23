Menu
Melinda Lake appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Woman with sticky fingers faces court for stealing

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
23rd May 2020 3:00 PM
A ROMA mother has claimed her sticky fingers were “out of necessity”.

Melinda Alison Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday via telephone and pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing and one charge of contravene direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 29 at 11am, Lake attended Woolworths Roma, with a black handbag and a green reusable Woolworths bag.

The court heard Lake selected groceries which she placed into the Woolworths bag and then walked out without paying.

Police attended Lake’s residence on March 21 in relation to the matter where she stated she only had items from other stores and gave no reason for why her bag was full of groceries.

The court also heard she had not attended the police station because she was sick,

The defendant’s lawyer told the court Lake had taken the groceries out of necessity.

Lake pleaded guilty to the charge.

“If you’re short on money, there are other agencies that can help you rather then stealing from Woolworths which just raises the prices for everyone else,” Magistrate Saggers said.

He fined her $450 with convictions recorded.

