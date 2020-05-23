Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sydney investor snaps up popular Coast retail space

        premium_icon Sydney investor snaps up popular Coast retail space

        News A price is agreed upon after some ‘spirited negotiations.'

        BEER O’CLOCK: Multimillion-dollar surf club to open early

        premium_icon BEER O’CLOCK: Multimillion-dollar surf club to open early

        Business A Coast surf club could well be the only large venue of its type aiming to welcome...

        BY THE BOOTHS: Six most popular candidates in your area

        premium_icon BY THE BOOTHS: Six most popular candidates in your area

        News Who were the highest rated Council candidates in your neck of the woods.

        SLOW DOWN: New road speeds coming

        premium_icon SLOW DOWN: New road speeds coming

        News Speed limits will be lowered from 60km/h to 50km/h along Noosa hinterland...