Menu
Login
Horror find in plane pocket. Picture: Instagram
Horror find in plane pocket. Picture: Instagram
Offbeat

‘Gross’ find in plane seat

by Ally Foster
14th Dec 2018 5:53 AM

A passenger was left disgusted to find that used hair extensions had been left in their seat pocked on a flight.

They were also left on the floor - and hadn't been cleaned up

The offending video was posted to Passenger Shaming, an account that uncovers grim videos of bad flight etiquette from all over the globe.

It shows long, straight blonde weave that presumably fallen out of the head of the person who was sitting there before and then left there.

The caption on the video reads: "Just another hairy sitch … Excuse me ma'am, you forgot something."

One user commented: "That's so gross, like I can't or don't want to think about it. Then on another flight some mother will let her baby put their mouth on that pocket."

Meanwhile another said: "I have seen a lot but this is a first."

"Why oh why are people so nasty," one person asked

plane seat pocket tourism travel

Top Stories

    All is very merry and bright in Tewantin

    All is very merry and bright in Tewantin

    News One woman has decorated her home with Christmas magic to raise money for a local chairty

    • 14th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    Word games set to test

    Word games set to test

    News Noosa author's latest book a little different

    Catch festive library fun

    Catch festive library fun

    News See what Christmas events are happening at the library

    Transport in the spotlight

    Transport in the spotlight

    News Travel tips to make it easier to get around Noosa

    Local Partners