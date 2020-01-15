Woman’s extreme ‘daddy’ tattoos

Nadine Anderson's devotion to her dad is more than skin deep - so this 23-year-old is going to painstaking lengths to pay tribute to her late father by inking all of her body.

"My dad had two sleeves when I was growing up and I always wanted them," says the self-proclaimed "classic daddy's girl" from Dundee, in Scotland.

"I was constantly looking at Pinterest forums and stuff; looking at new tattoo styles that were coming out and body modifications, deciding how I wanted to look when I turned 18."

The healthcare assistant says she got her first tattoo - a tree of life on her forearm - as soon as she was "legally allowed". She said her ink addiction was instantaneous and within a month she was back in the tattoo shop.

"Growing up and seeing my dad covered in (tattoos) I always knew I wanted to be like him and have all that kind of stuff," she said. "I discussed my first tattoo with my dad, and he supported my decision, (saying) 'As long as you're sure you want to do it'. So I went and booked my first tattoo with my dad."

Over the last five years, Nadine's look has evolved.

In addition to her extreme "blackout" (full-coverage) tattoo, she also has a variety of piercings, scarification on her head, and a split tongue. She flew to Germany for the mouth work due to laws in the UK that prevent piercing parlours from carrying out the procedure.

She's now "lost count" of how many tattoos make up her "whole bodysuit", but she claims to have spent about £15,000 ($A28,300) covering up 90 per cent of her body.

And she's not quite finished yet.

"I think I would add a little bit more under my right eye because there's spaces I want to fill up eventually, but that's all I would probably add because I think I've got quite a lot on it now," she said.

"You can still tell what my features are like naturally, and I wouldn't want to take away from that because I think that's the beauty of that tattoo."

Although initially shocked, loved ones had embraced her tats, Nadine said.

"Some (friends and family) think I'm crazy, but I've always (spoken) about being covered (so) at the end of the day, I'm still Nadine and they still love me. If anything, I'm just more me," she said.

Nadine admits not everyone finds her extreme look visually appealing - but claims she isn't fazed by "stereotypical" haters who don't get her "journey" of permanence and passion.

"They say things like, 'You've ruined your life', 'you can't be employed' and 'you'll regret this in 40 years' blah blah blah, but at the end of the day, I'm fully employed," she said.

"I've paid for every single tattoo out of my own wages, no one's ever paid for them. I've got my own flat and, honestly, I live a very normal life."

In Australia, around 12 per cent of people have tattoos, according to a study by McCrindle. The report stated 40 per cent of Aussies got their first tattoo under the age of 26, while one in 10 first got inked in their 40s or older.

While Nadine claims her tats have "never stopped" her from doing anything, she advises curious people to make sure they really want art inked onto their bodies.

"I think the moment you have an uncertainty then you shouldn't do it because chances are it's permanent," she said.

"Unless you have to go through all the lasering and stuff, and it's not worth it if you're going to regret it in the end or just jumping on some bandwagon."