Woman’s final text to ‘vile’ boyfriend

Lydia Roberts killed herself when he found out her boyfriend had child porn photos on his phone.

A woman slammed her boyfriend as a "vile excuse of a human" after finding indecent images of young girls on his phone before killing herself.

Lydia Roberts was said to have felt "violated and hurt'' after she found the pictures on Adam Wells' phone,The Sun reports.

And in a heartbreaking text to her best friend, she wrote: "He's ruined my life... I've been living with a paedo."

She also fired off a string of messages to Wells while he was at work, writing: "It's just so wrong, on so many levels. Look at that photo and tell me it's not illegal."

In another message, the 21-year-old wrote: "You've torn me away from my family and friends, you're a vile excuse of a human."

And while he initially tried to palm it off as "some old porn", he later begged: "Please Lydia, I'll sort myself out, losing you will be a big lesson for me."

Wells went on a night out with friends after the pair fought - tragically finding Lydia had hanged herself at the home they shared in Racliffe, Greater Manchester in June, 2017.

The businessman, who ran a beauty products company, faced court and was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for five years for having indecent images.

Lydia Roberts.

Speaking to the Mirror, Lydia's mum Michelle said she believed Wells was responsible for her daughter's death.

Tragically, Lydia's parents found out she had died while on a cruise - with Michelle speaking to Adam after being told the tragic news.

Recounting the conversation, she said: "He said: 'I'm sorry Michelle, I'm sorry, it's all my fault.'

"And I said 'no Adam, it's not all your fault.'

"He was just crying, so I said I'd speak to him when I got home."

But they have not spoken since.

Wells was hauled before Manchester Magistrates Court in July last year charged with possessing 31 indecent photographs of children.

LEFT WITH MORE QUESTIONS

An inquest heard Miss Roberts, a shop assistant the retail chain H&M, had a previous history of suicide attempts and had been prescribed medication for depression.

She and Wells had been in a relationship for two years before the tragedy on June 10, 2017.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Coroner Zak Golombeck told Manchester Coroner's Court: ''I have considered the totality of the evidence and I am able to conclude that Lydia Roberts took her own life and intended to do so.

"There is evidence relating to her mental health and the nature of the correspondence taking place on that day between herself and Adam Wells.

''She had a history of attempting to take her own life, also had depression and had been prescribed antidepressants, sadly died on 10th June 2017, when she was found hanging at home by Adam Wells.

"To the family, I offer my condolences."

Wells appeared at Manchester magistrates' court in July 2018 charged with possessing 31 indecent photographs of children. He was sentenced to a 12 month Community order, was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay a £85 victim surcharge.

In a statement, Miss Robert's mother Michelle told the inquest: ''Lydia felt violated, hurt and disgusted at what she found - even more so at the thought of Adam being with her young niece and nephew.

"I feel that he made her make the decision to do what she did.

''As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and for this we will never forgive him.

"In our opinion we are left now with more unanswered questions and hope one day to find out the truth."

Lydia had been in a relationship with boyfriend Adam Wells for two years.

A spokesperson for KDR, the recruitment firm where Wells worked, said: "Firstly, we would like to express our sympathies to the family at the centre of this story at what must be a very difficult time for them.

"The man in question did not disclose his previous conviction during the recruitment process, so we had no knowledge of this part of his past.

"We are now looking at what measures we can implement to ensure this type of situation doesn't recur."

