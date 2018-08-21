Outrage over woman’s Tinder stunt

She sent all of the men the same messages. Picture: MRG/Twitter

A WOMAN caused mass confusion after tricking dozens of single men into converging on the same spot in New York by setting up separate dates with each of them.

The woman in question goes by the name Natasha Aponte on social media and describes herself as an actor, model, singer and world traveller.

As part of an elaborate dating stunt Ms Aponte reached out to multiple men on Tinder and asked them to meet her at Union Square before going on a date to watch her friend DJ.

But none of the men that showed up had any idea about the Hunger Games-style stunt their date had in store.

One of the men caught up in Ms Aponte's lie recounted his version of events on Twitter, from when they matched on Tinder to when he realised what was actually going on.

"I am about to tell you an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilisation. This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn," Twitter user @bvdhai wrote.

He started off by revealing he matched with Natasha on Tinder a few weeks ago and they were making small talk when she told him, "I have this huge presentation I'm working on for my job, would you be offended if I got back to you in like a week or two when I've got more free time? You're cute and I want to meet you I'm just too busy right now."

She says "thank you, I was worried you would think I was trying to blow you off haha but for sure I'll text you in like a week, I'm excited" in my head I'm like sssssssuuuuurrrreeee I respond "😊" — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

He agreed, thinking it was just an elaborate way of not having to speak to him anymore, but to his surprise she stayed true to her word and messaged him a few weeks later.

"Yesterday I get a text "HEY IM FINALLY FREE LMAO … my friend is DJing near Union square around 6 tomorrow I was wondering if you wanted to go for a bit then we could go get drinks after and see what happens," the Twitter post read.

She gave him a time and told him to meet her by the stage so they could head out together on their date.

In his curiosity, the date found Natasha on Instagram and said things started to feel off when he realised she had about 3000 followers and described herself as an actor and singer.

But he brushed his concerns aside and headed out to the meeting spot where he received a text from Natasha saying she was going to be a bit late and to meet her by the stage.

"I make my way to Union Square. Eat a hot dog and look over by this open lot by 17th Ave and there is a stage and a DJ and about 100 ppl and cameras and sh*t and I think well this is some random ass Manhattan sh*t," he said.

"Eventually I see a girl moving towards backstage with two enormous bodyguards in sunglasses and realise it's her and I'm thinking WHAT THINE F**KETH IS GOING ON."

She made her way on to the stage, with the date revealing he immediately thought he was "too old for this sh*t".

Natasha revealed her true intentions to the crowd and the man realised he was surrounded by all the other people she had asked on the exact same date.

"Every man in the crowd looks down and mimes WHAT IN THE NAME OF SCOOBY DOO THE IS THIS SH*T to themself," he wrote.

After realising what was going on he got out of there as quickly as possible, but there were some guys who decided to stay and take part in the game.

One of the guys who stayed, Nicholas, told the Gothamist that she started to name things she didn't like in a man and ordered people to leave if they fit that description.

"She started calling the different characteristics she doesn't like. 'If you're Puerto Rican and support Trump leave!' 'If you have a long beard leave.' Then she did a competition," he told the publication.

"The gist of it was she wanted to do Live Tinder. Folks were pretty mad."

He said the majority of the group left but there were some men who stayed and competed for a date with Natasha, where they were made to do things like push ups and races.

It is unclear whether she actually found a date, but she has certainly left a lot of upset men in her wake.