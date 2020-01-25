Woman’s revenge after brutal rejection

A US woman has pulled off a powerful act of revenge after receiving a disrespectful message on an online dating app - by forwarding the sender's message to his father.

Katie Pfeffer, from Denver, posted a screenshot of the Hinge dating app exchange to Twitter - which quickly went viral, garnering more than 240,000 likes in a matter of days.

A man had commented on her profile, suggesting Ms Pfeffer was "retarded".

The full message read: "Are you one of those hot girls that's just plain retarded? Bc your bio makes it look that way."

Katie Pfeffer posted the online dating exchange to Twitter and quickly went viral. Picture: Twitter / @kpfeffss.

Offended by his disrespectful choice of words, an angry Ms Pfeffer decided to take matters into her own hands and track down his father so she could inform him of how his son was speaking.

With a swift bit of detective work, Ms Pfeffer found the the man's dad on social media and shared the message with him.

Along with a screenshot of the Hinge message, she wrote: "So sorry for the random message. Just thought you should know this is how your son speaks to women."

But Ms Pfeffer's revenge wasn't quite sweet enough.

Katie took out revenge on the man after he commented on her Hinge dating profile with a disrespectful message. Picture: Twitter / @kpfeffss.

She took it a step further by sharing both screenshots on Twitter so that others would know about her "investigation skills" when it comes to finding people online.

She wrote: "Found this guy's dads insta in 5 minutes, never underestimate a girl's investigation skills."

Ms Pfeffer was then contacted by other girls who had dated the man, detailing his disrespectful treatment towards women.

After also discovering the man was an intern at food company General Mills, Ms Pfeffer tagged the official account and informed them of his behaviour.

Katie spent just five minutes tracking down Lake's father, before sending him a screenshot of his son's foul language and this message Picture: Twitter / @kpfeffss.





@GeneralMills since posting this I’ve had four girls message me saying this man is abusive, manipulative and racist. I also found out he works as an intern for your company. If you’d like to know more please dm me — the wicked witch of the east bro (@kpfeffss) January 20, 2020

The company has yet to respond.

Ms Pfeffer's social media followers were impressed with her ability to find and contact his father and employer, with some encouraging the FBI to "hire this girl".

Others thought the viral exchange would help teach singles to be more respectful on dating apps.

Ms Pfeffer has not shared any further updates about the situation.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission