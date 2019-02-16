Dress sparks wedding etiquette debate

Debate has been sparked over the etiquette of wearing white to a wedding after a woman put the question to a Mumsnet forum. Picture: Supplied

Let's face it - as much as we all love a good wedding, deciding what on earth to wear can be a total headache.

But while we can spend days agonising over how dressy to go and whether we can pull off a fascinator, there's one rule we always abide by: never wear white on someone else's big day.

However, one wedding guest has thrown caution to the wind with her controversial outfit choice, The Sun reports.

Taking to Mumsnet to ask whether she can get away with wearing white to her friend's evening reception, the anonymous user explained: "I've just purchased this dress for a charity event I have to attend but I am hoping it will double up for an upcoming wedding."

The internet is divided over a woman’s desire to wear white to a wedding. Picture: Supplied

Featuring a textured satin skirt and chiffon top, the woman insists that the "bottom of the dress is like a taupe colour."

Having already had her pricey dress "taken in slightly", the woman added: "It will be nice to get more than one wear out of it."

Trying to justify the dress' bridal design, the woman says she will pair it "with black shoes and a black bag" when she attends the evening reception.

However, the woman also confessed that she's "probably going to be at the evening do for two hours max" and it "seems like a waste of money having to buy yet another dress that will only be worn for a few hours."

Commenters are divided on whether it’s okay to wear the dress to the wedding reception, with some saying it’s not worth the risk of upstaging or upsetting the bride. Picture: Supplied

She added: "I don't think the bride will mind but I'm more concerned about other guests' opinions."

And while we can totally understand why the guest wants to recycle the dress, not everyone is so on board with the colour choice.

One replied: "If it was anyone colour it would be fine. But white to somebody else's wedding a NO."

Many understood the cost predicament, but still said it was a no-no. Picture: Supplied

Another added: "Absolutely not. It's lovely, but not for a wedding. Just don't be that person."

Recommending the woman "save it for another occasion", a third admitted:

"It's a gorgeous dress but being honest, I'd take issue with someone wearing that colour to my wedding."

Meanwhile, another user said: "If you ask the bride, you're putting her in a very difficult situation, especially if she knows you've already bought it.

"I think it's too close to cream/ivory to wear to a wedding and I'd have been annoyed if you wore it to mine."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.