Wombats dig in for a handy kick start to season

Bendigo Bank's Samantha Atholwood joins CUFC's, Tony McCarthy (centre) and players of all ages on one of the new grandstands.

It is hard to keep hardy Wombats down as the Cooroora United Football Club digs in to resume its COVID-19 impacted season.

“The season is only a week old and we’re excited to be all together again until November,” said club president Tony McCarthy.

And now the footy club’s fans will be able to cheer them on in two mobile grandstands sponsored by Cooroy and Pomona Bendigo Bank branches.

Mr McCarthy said the structures are a brilliant asset for his members and supporters.

“These grandstands are the latest sign of our club’s increasing strength and commitment to improving facilities for our loyal members and visitors alike,” he said.

“They’re another small representation of an evolving, long-term plan for the Wombats and our place within the hinterland community.

“We simply couldn’t have done this without Bendigo Bank’s wonderful support and we’re delighted at the backing they continue to show our club. They’ll allow a place to sit, relax and enjoy some football in a family friendly environment,” Mr McCarthy said.

He said their many volunteers are the “glue that holds the club together” who assist the hardworking committee in getting as many teams as possible out there “enjoying their football”.

Bendigo branch manager, Samantha Atholwood joined the club officials and players at training.

“We’ve been proud sponsors for many years – from helping purchase club strips to the free Cooroora United app, and now these great new grandstands,” she said.

“The club is filled with so many great locals and you can feel the family atmosphere every time you come here. We wish all the teams a great season once the green light is given for the games to be played. Go the Wombats!”

Anyone looking to support or play for Cooroora United should contact the club through any of the numbers on its website: cufc.org.au.