Women connect to create Aura of business success

Business owners Jayme King and Michelle Brewer joined Aura Business to help give other local shops and services a leg up following a tough 2020. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Residents in one of the Coast's fastest-growing suburbs have joined together to give local businesses a "fighting chance" after a tough year.

Aura Business was launched by residents and business owners determined to promote and support local shops, services and companies which were hit hard by COVID-19.

Spirit Pilates Studio owner and Aura Business chairwoman Charlann Battle said the group was a subcommittee of the town's community association, Aura Connected.

Members have been meeting since late last year.

She said the group was made up entirely of women who lived, worked or owned businesses in the Aura development.

Other board members include Hillside Tractors Australia owner Jenny Broderick, QuEvents director Jade Leveridge, Nurture Paradise Soul Retreat Jayme King, Scentsy consultant Elaine Barclay and Michelle R Price The Lightworker owner Michelle Brewer.

Aura Business members Jade Leveridge, Jayme King, Michelle Brewer and chairwoman Charlann Battle are hosting the committee’s inaugural networking group on Thursday. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Ms Battle said their mission was to see local businesses thrive.

They will offer support through networking events with expert guest speakers and provide services like business training and advice to make that happen.

"Aura Business has big plans for this ever-growing Sunshine Coast community and aims to encourage locals to shop locally," she said.

The board members hope to further build a like-minded community of residents and businesses at their inaugural networking event on Thursday.

Stockland senior development manager Matt Byrne is set to be a guest speaker, giving insight into future plans for Aura's development and networking opportunities.

"We are hoping that lots of local and home business owners will attend and share their products and services," Ms Battle said.

The event will start 5.30pm on Thursday at Baringa Community Centre.

Tickets will cost $20.

Fore more information on the event click here.