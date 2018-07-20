Women show the way for Noosa Pirates with a gritty win

GUTSY WINNERS: At Last the Noosa women's rugby league team earn their first hard-fought win.

LAST Saturday saw the Noosa Pirates take on Kawana in all three men's games.

Kawana has been a powerhouse in the local league competition for many years, so the Pirates were in for one hell of a fight.

Division 1 has struggled to put their best 13 on the park all season and this round was no exception.

Twelve players took to the field and although Kawana won by a score of 46 points to 10, credit must be heaped on the players that week in, week out play with desire and passion for the jersey they wear on their backs.

Try scorers: Ben Henderson 1, RJ Opetaia Halls 1. Goals: Beau Ryan 1.

The under-18s were first on the pitch and held their own for 60 minutes of the game. The opposition showed why they were on top of the ladder and were able to out muscle their opponents, winning the game 24-10.

Coach Mick Duff is still very upbeat with his chargers' chances in the remaining games before they start their assault on the finals.

Try scorers: Blake Wilson 1, Kyle Jarvis 1. Goals: Ben Butler 1.

Division 2 was hit by an avalanche. Lack of numbers did not help the Pirates' cause and, try as they did, they were no match, going down 86-0.

A big thank you to the players from Pomona Cooran, who backed up to play for the Pirates.

A break in the gloom came as the Noosa women's team took to the field to take on South Burnett.

Continued improvement by this first-year side saw the Pirettes score their maiden victory.

What a game it was for all to see. A titanic struggle with numerous lead changes had the spectators on the edge of their seats.

They say good things come to those who wait, so it was with Noosa up 20-12. Massive congratulations to all involved.

Try scorers: Krysti Walk 2, Kelli Dunlop 1, Myrella Corbet Robinson 1. Goals: Myrella Corbet Robinson 1, Joelene Scott 1.

This Saturday sees the Noosa Pirates take on the Beerwah Bulldogs - under-18s 2.30pm, Division 2 4pm, Division 1 5.30pm.

The finals begin for the women's competition this weekend and the Noosa Pirettes will be in action.