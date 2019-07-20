Women support women in education

Noosa's Kylie Gordon was recently recognised for her commitment to studying thanks to an education bursary.

The USC student and mother is in her second year of environmental management and was one of four recipients of the Graduate Women Queensland Sunshine Coast Branch 2019 Undergraduate Bursary.

Each year GWQ SC support the advancement of women and girls in education through bursaries, humanitarian projects and networking events.

"They recognise the challenges woman can face getting an education,” Ms Gordon said.

As a mature-age student with a young family of her own, Ms Gordon said it can sometimes be challenging to "juggle” education and family life and she said the bursary will provide an opportunity to continue her studies further.

"I would love to do do an honours or masters,” she said.

Since 1996, GWQ SC have provided more than $120,000 in financial assistance to support the education of women through their fundraising.

Ms Gordon described the group's work as "empowering”.

"This is an amazing group of women who help support other women,” Ms Gordon said.

"They help young refugee students as well.”

Across the Sunshine Coast GWQ is a network of women graduates who primarily meet for friendship, mutual support and intellectual stimulation.

Members come from diverse cultural, social and professional backgrounds in Australia and overseas and close ties have been established with USC.

Graduate Women International have consultative status with the United Nations and its specialised agencies, including UNESCO and ECOSOC.

It continues to offer membership to women who believe in working together for peace, international understanding and friendship.

Anyone interested in GWQ can email info@graduatewomen.org.au or visit www.graduatewomen.org.au.