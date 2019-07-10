Women support women with mammoth coast trek

WOMEN POWER: Chick with Kicks Jane Marren, Sue Dunlop, Jan Bramley and Sharen Hynd are preparing to trek 30km to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation through the idea of women supporting women.

Caitlin Zerafa

FOUR local women have been hard at training to prepare for a walk to raise money for charity and show strength in women supporting women.

Chick with Kicks will walk 30km from Mudjimba to Noosa on July 26 for the Fred Hallows Foundation, but the journey so far has not been without it's challenges.

Two of the original team members pulled out due to a serious health issue and a breast cancer diagnosis.

The rest of the team now have extra motivation to make it to the finish line.

Sue Dunlop initiated the team and said she was inspired after seeing other women participate in the walk and the work of the Fred Hollows Foundation.

"I saw it two years ago and was watching and hearing about the amount of surgeries that were being done and the amount of women who walked up and down our beach."

So, Ms Dunlop went to long-time friend and colleague Jane Marren and decided to being training.

"We've got three more weeks at least of training," Ms Dunlop said.

"We're in for a fun time, a long walk but a fun time."

And the shirts, well they were just a bit of fun too.

To donate to the team's campaign visit coastrek.com.au/fundraisers/Chicks-with-Kicks.