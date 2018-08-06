Women's group SWAG full of adventure

ADVENTURES AHEAD: Climbing the Storey Bridge was one of Helen Hensley's favourite activities.

ABSEILING, circus trapeze, climbing the Storey Bridge - there's little these women haven't done.

A member of the Sunshine Women's Adventure Group, or SWAG, since 1994, organiser Helen Hensley said before joining, she had trouble finding other women in her existing social circle who wanted to do outdoorsy and thrilling activities.

"It's just a different group, a lot of my other friends aren't quite as adventurous so that's why I found this group really, really great," she said.

"A group of women together is always a lot of fun.

"It's always better if you do these things with a group, then you can encourage each other and say 'you can do it'.

"Mostly these sorts of activities you can't really do by yourself, even bush walking by yourself can be quite dangerous.

"Plus, we're all really friendly and happy to welcome newcomers."

Ms Hensley said while some of the group's activities, like swimming with whales and skydiving, could incur a substantial cost, other meet-ups involving bush walking or camping could come quite cheaply.

"Really, you can just come to what you can afford," she said.

"You don't have to pay any money to join or anything, just come along and meet some adventurous women."

In anticipation of signing up a few more women in the new year, Ms Hensley has released the upcoming 2017 schedule of activities, which feature self-defence classes, water-skiing, a Stradbroke Island weekend getaway and kayaking.

The group usually meets on the last Sunday of every month, with the final meeting in December dedicated to planning the next year's events.

For more information about the group, email suncoast.swag@gmail.com.