Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A one-injection treatment developed in Queensland is wiping out cancerous tumours in dogs, with trials now underway for human cancers.
A one-injection treatment developed in Queensland is wiping out cancerous tumours in dogs, with trials now underway for human cancers.
Pets & Animals

Wonder drug killing dog cancers

by Jackie Sinnerton
5th Dec 2020 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland company has manufactured a miracle liquid injection that obliterates cancerous tumours in dogs.

QBiotics has just received FDA approval for the distribution of the veterinary treatment in the US and it is already in use in the UK and across Europe.

"We hope to have approval for the pharmaceutical Tigilanol tiglate branded as Stelfonta for canine mast cell tumours to be available to vets in mid 2021," chief executive Victoria Gordon said.

Clinical trials show that 75 per cent of dogs treated with a single injection were cured and 88 per cent of the dogs who needed two injections were cured.

letterspromo
Leanne Leyke with dog Nase, who was in clinical cancer trials and his cancer was cured.
Leanne Leyke with dog Nase, who was in clinical cancer trials and his cancer was cured.

 

The drug targets mast cell tumours which are the most common skin cancer in dogs and represent about 15 to 20 per cent of all tumours. A lump is often palpable.

QBiotics is now moving forward with human trials of the active ingredient tigilanol tiglate. There are currently four trials in planning or underway across human solid tumours - including melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. These trials are proving to be extremely promising.

"Dogs are very good models for human cancer and we are very excited. We have been developing this for many years," Ms Gordon said.

The canine injection is proving a godsend for owners of dogs suffering with cancer. The injection is well tolerated by the dogs and much less harsh than chemotherapy or surgery.

"We are very supportive of animal welfare and are dog lovers so it is very satisfying to see dogs flourish after the treatment," she said.

Leanne Leyk's dog Nase, an eight-year-old bull terrier, was part of the clinical trials at QBiotics at Yungaburra.

"Nase had a nasty mast cell tumour on his leg and was successfully treated with Stelfonta," Ms Leyk said.

Within a month he was better after the treatment than beforehand.

"He wasn't as tired and got his appetite back. I would recommend this over surgery - he'd probably have had to lose a leg if we went down that path," she said.

"He would have hated that as his whole life is chasing after a ball. I'm grateful."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Wonder drug killing dog cancers

dogs editors picks pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neighbours fight new disability care centre

        Premium Content Neighbours fight new disability care centre

        Council News A proposal to build a 20-bed residential disability care centre on Noosa Hill has locals concerned about impacts on their amenity and nearby wildlife.

        Sunshine Coast surfers prepare for Maui Pro

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast surfers prepare for Maui Pro

        News Mooloolaba surfer Keely Andrew is set to hit the waves in Hawaii in the women’s...

        10,000 cans, bottles cashed in from Noosa Schoolies

        Premium Content 10,000 cans, bottles cashed in from Noosa Schoolies

        Environment Community volunteers Red Frogs collected and cashed in more than 10,000 empty...

        Noosa’s slice of Venice here to stay

        Premium Content Noosa’s slice of Venice here to stay

        Business A Noosa business is cruising to capture the magic of Venice.