Woodridge man fronts Ipswich court for alleged murder

Police cordon of the Hall St property as investigations continue.

A WOODRIDGE man accused of murdering his partner's father has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police allege Garth Michael Reid, 33, stabbed to death a 53-year-old father at a Hall St home in Brassall on Christmas night.

On Monday morning, Reid faced one count of murder, one of wilful damage and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His charges were adjourned for committal mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Reid did not apply for bail.

