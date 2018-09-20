Woodwork aplenty at club show

TIMBER FAN: Cooroora Woodworkers Club president John Cantwell is ready for the show.

THE Cooroy-based Cooroora Woodworkers Club will hold their annual Woodcraft Show on September 28 and 29, from 8.30am each day.

This year the event will return to the historic Cooroy Memorial Hall, which reopened recently after a major renovation.

Club president John Cantwell said this year's show will be better than ever.

"Our annual Woodcraft Show allows club members to show their skills to the general public and share with them the joy of woodworking,” Mr Cantwell said.

"In this age of mass-produced disposable items, visitors to our events are always delighted by the beauty of natural wood, especially when it has been hand-crafted into an attractive or functional object.”

The Woodcraft Show will feature displays of work by club members and woodworkers from other clubs, as well as works produced by talented local school students.

The show includes competitions between regional woodworking clubs as well as the Cooroora Woodworkers internal competition.

The fierce but friendly competition will decide the best exhibits in woodturning, carving, marquetry, toy-making, pyrography, wood art and general woodworking.

Cash prizes and goods are on offer to the winning entries, generously donated by Cooroy businesses.

There will also be plenty of activities to watch, with demonstrations throughout both days of woodturning, box-making, carving and other woodworking crafts.

Club members will be on hand to answer questions and provide woodworking advice.

Kids will be able to try assembling a small box that they can keep to hold some special treasure.

Visitors can see logs being milled into slabs of timber which will be available for purchase along with pre-milled timber of several varieties.

Many of the exhibits will be on sale, plus wooden toys, show bags and ready-to-build wooden kits.

Tickets will be available in a raffle for a beautiful blanket box constructed by club members, with the winner announced at the conclusion of the show.

A large number of private stall holders will be present, with craft items and woodworking items on sale.

"All proceeds from the raffle and other activities go directly back into the club so that we can continue to provide an enjoyable hands-on activity for members of our community, some of whom have never worked with wood before,” Mr Cantwell said.

"Come and join the fun at our show.”