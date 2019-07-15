Woody's Morris done travellin'

"PARTING is such sweet sorrow", Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet.

He probably didn't have Noosa local Woody Dass in mind when he penned the famous line, but the sentiment is surely there for our local hero.

Woody is saying goodbye to his faithful old girl of 27 years: his 1969 Morris Traveller, which he brought with him from New Zealand in 2005 when he moved to The Promised Land of Noosa.

"I've been living in Noosa for nearly 15 years and driving my little yellow surf woodie around town enough that most people will recognise it," he said.

"I'm selling it to someone down in Wollongong so in a sense it's an end of an era that's come."

It's quite a bargain with the old non-syncromesh gearbox replaced, a new engine - and only 96,000 miles (154500 kms) on the clock.

At a Noosa parade c.2007.

Woody said it had been "so much fun owning this car over the last 27 years".

"Whenever I'm near the beach people wave to me and if the car is parked someone always wants a photo of themselves standing next to it," he said.

"Honestly, this car brings joy and creates smiles wherever it goes.

"In a way its a shame no one in Noosa bought it, but in another way its good I won't see it and around and then regret my decision."

Woody said along with it appearing in a few parades around town, he'd ferried a few brides and grooms in it for weddings.

"It's difficult for brides though; there's hardly enough space to sit in the front seat," he said.

A little more comfort is behind the parting of the ways, Woody confessed.

"It's the main car I've driven, and just looking for something a little more modern.

"It's well-known around town; more known than me."

The car leaves Noosa this week.