Woolies comes up with school goods

WELCOME VISIT: Woolworths' JaimeMauro, former pupils Chloe Crocker and Chelsea Newing with the bounty for Noosaville State School kids. Peter Gardiner

FOR former Noosaville State School students Chloe Crocker and Chelsea Newing, it was a case of heading back to class bearing fabulous learning gifts.

The two school leavers, who now work at Woolworths along with Jaime Mauro, presented the school with their Earn & Learn educational resources in the amazing large school assembly hall packed with pupils.

Back in their day this building did not exist as they used to assemble outside in the multi-purpose area.

"It's absolutely amazing to welcome them back,” school principal Sharyn Rieger said to the sounds of wild pupil applause.

A very welcome Jaime thanked the loyal school customers who had shopped locally at had helped provide the school with Woolies windfalls including ICT, sporting and mathematical learning resources.

"I want to take a bit of time and thank the teachers, the parents, the grandparents, the community... anyone who got involved in earnings that equipment,” he said.

The Woolworths program helps schools and early learning centres obtain a variety of educational resources, including sporting, mathematics, arts, science and technology equipment by redeeming store stickers.

Other Noosa schools to benefit included St Thomas More School at Sunshine Beach and Tewantin State School with presentations of ICT, music and dance, art and craft, mathematics, science, teacher and classroom resources, English, sport, construction and developmental and admin resources.

"It's a privilege to be able to deliver the Earn & Learn educational equipment and resources, as we know how important and needed it is for schools and early learning centres in the area,” Woolworths Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin group manager Dean Hodgkinson said.

"Thank you to everyone in the community for your efforts in collecting stickers as part of the program.

"As a result of your contribution, we are delighted to provide schools and early learning centres with a range of popular resources to support the next generation of our local community.”

Nationally, Woolworths has delivered 300,000 pieces of educational equipment to over 15,000 schools and Early Learning Centres in the country, assisting over three million pupils.