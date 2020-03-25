Menu
Woolworths is reducing the opening hours of 41 stores.
Woolies cuts hours at nine Queensland stores

by Louise Brannelly
25th Mar 2020 2:08 PM
SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths is reducing trading hours from tomorrow at 41 of its stores across the country, including nine in Queensland.

It will make the changes from Thursday, March 26, in order to support prioritising the delivery of groceries to the homes of vulnerable customers.

It will reduce trading hours at the 41 stores to 11am to 6pm.

These 41 stores will become 'Priority Delivery Hubs'. They will use the additional hours they are not open to cater for online orders, with a focus on meeting the increased demand from 'Priority Assistance' customers which includes the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

The Queensland stores with reduced hours are::

Woolworths Chermside Marketplace

Woolworths Victoria Point

Woolworths Jimboomba

Woolworths Harbourtown

Woolworths Drayton Supermarket

Woolworths Caloundra

Woolworths Cleveland

Woolworths Coorparoo

Woolworths Nundah

Originally published as Woolies cuts hours at nine Queensland stores

